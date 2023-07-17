GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 40 families have been housed at the Days Inn in Greenfield since June and the community has overwhelmingly donated supplies to help them.

The Greenfield Health Department and ServiceNet have placed a temporary pause on accepting new donations for the families due to capacity limitations at the hotel. The town and ServiceNet will announce at a later date when donations will be accepted again.

“We remain extremely grateful for the outpouring of support the community continues to show toward helping our new neighbors,” said the Town of Greenfield Communications Director Matthew Conway.

There are 41 families and over 80 people being housed at the Days Inn in Greenfield. These families are housed at the Days Inn hotel due to a “critical shortage of affordable housing in the state,” according to Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities.

When donations are accepted again, ServiceNet has a wish list available on its website to help out the families as they adjust to the area.