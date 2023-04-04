ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several kids were taken to the hospital after an incident in Dexter Park school where gum with “pepper” was handed out to students during recess, causing burning in the mouth and esophagus.

According to the Superintendent, a student purchased the gum online and offered it to several students. The product contained products that when students ingest it, causes digestive issues and burning in the mouth. Students that just touched the gum were also reporting skin reactions such as eye irritation.

The Orange Fire Department said six students were taken to the hospital along with multiple other students taken by their parents. Ambulances from Athol, Northfield, Phillipston and Turners Falls assisted in bringing kids to the hospital.

The Superintendent said appropriate disciplinary action will be taken following an investigation.

“I ask that you speak with your child about bringing in candy or accepting such items in school, which are not permitted as part of our wellness policy. It is difficult for students to understand that items can often contain ingredients others are allergic to or created to cause physical distress,” said Dr. Elizabeth Teahan-Zielinski, Superintendent of the Orange School District