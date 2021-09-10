Several local departments help put out house fire in Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Several area police and fire officials were called to assist in putting out a house fire in Sunderland Friday morning.
According to the Sunderland Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on North Silver Lane in Sunderland. The fire was put out however, the fire department will remain at the residence for most of the day for further investigation.
MAP: North Silver Lane in Sunderland
The following departments were called to assist:
- Amherst Fire Rescue
- Greenfield Fire Department
- Montague Center Fire Department
- Leverett Fire Department
- Hadley Fire Department
- Sunderland Police Department
- South County Ambulance
- South Deerfield Fire District