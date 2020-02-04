Several people injured in head-on crash on Route 10 in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash on Route 10 in Northfield early Monday evening.

According to the Northfield Police Department, officers and firefighters received reports of a two-vehicle crash that had collided head-on on Route 10, near the Connecticut River bridge around 5:40 p.m.

A total of four people were taken to the hospital, including one with serious injuries. According to the Northfield Fire Department, several people had to be extracted from the vehicle using the jaws of life.

The crash caused Route 10 to shut down for some time, but traffic returned to normal once crews cleared the road from debris and the vehicles were towed.

Photos shared by the police and fire departments shows two cars heavily damaged following the crash. Several police officers and firefighters can also be seen helping with the crash, along with an ambulance.