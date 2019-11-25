Several people taken to hospital after three SUVs crashed in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after multiple vehicles crashed on Greenfield Road in Deerfield Monday morning.

Deerfield police along with South Deerfield fire and South County EMS were called to the crash which involved three SUVs, a Mercury, a Volvo, and a Nissan, just after 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told police the driver of the Mercury was traveling northbound on Greenfield Road and may have had a medical issue. This caused the driver to crash into the Nissan and then into the Volvo.

Photo: Deerfield Police Department

According to police, the driver of the Mercury was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by Life Star helicopter, the driver of the Nissan was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

All three suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Volvo was not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.