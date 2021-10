GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads will be closed or reduced to one lane as crews complete paving and other road work on Thursday.

According to the town of Gill, the following roads will be affected by the construction:

Main Road (north of FM Kuzmeskus bus company)

Mountain Road (north end)

Hoe Shop Road (southern end); will be closed to all through traffic

Drivers should expect delays from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday and are encourage to use alternative routes if possible.