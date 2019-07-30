Several roads closed, power outages reported in Deerfield after severe thunderstorm

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday’s strong and severe thunderstorm has caused several roads to close in Deerfield, according to police.

Deerfield Police told 22News the following roads in town are closed and a power outage is affecting several locations:

Mill Village Road is closed from Lee Road to Stillwater Road

Damage by Childs Cross Road

Stillwater Road is closed from Upper Road to Mill Village Road

River Road is closed from Hillside Road to Greenfield Road

Police are advising drivers to not go around “Road Closed” signs. Also, if your power is out, please contact your power company.

