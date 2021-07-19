Several roads in Deerfield closed Monday for paving

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Police are warning residents of several roads that will be closed or not accessible Monday for paving.

Roads that will be affected are:

Elm Street

Greenfield Road

Pleasant Street

North Street

Conway Street

Yankee Candle Entrance

Police say if you need to get to Frontier or Deerfield Elementary School, use North Main Street to get there. If you are looking to get into South Deerfield, use North and South Main Street.

Elm Street will be worked on all day, including paving. There will be no access to Greenfield Road on Monday. Deerfield police said drivers can also expect road closures on Greenfield Road this week from Tuesday to Thursday due to paving.