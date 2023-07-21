GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield has reported a sewer overflow, following intense rains Friday.
Greenfield’s DPW reports that the sanitary sewer overflow started around 4:00 p.m. The discharge consists of untreated sewage and waste, discharging at a rate of 1,500 gallons per minute.
The sanitary sewer overflow is impacting the Green River and Deerfield River in Greenfield, as well as the Connecticut River in Deerfield, Montague and Sunderland.
People in that area are asked to avoid contact with these waters for 48 hours after the discharge or overflow stops, due to increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.
