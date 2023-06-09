SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Shelburne Falls community is gearing up for a celebration of art and music as the Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival joins forces with the renowned Shelburne Falls Art Walk.

On Sunday, July 9, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the picturesque town of Shelburne Falls, will come alive with a vibrant fusion of artistic expression and sonic delights.

Courtesy of the Shelburne Falls Porch Festival

Now in its fourth year, the Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival has already become a beloved tradition, attracting both residents and visitors to revel in the magic of live music against the backdrop of natural beauty, that is Shelburne Falls. This year’s festival boasts an incredible lineup of talented artists spanning various genres, promising something for everyone to enjoy.

In an exciting collaboration, the Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival and the Art Walk will coincide, offering attendees a cultural extravaganza that showcases the talent and creativity of the local community. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves not only in the sounds of live music but also in the rich tapestry of visual art and craftmanship throughout the town.

The Shelburne Falls Art Walk, known for its diverse range of galleries and local artists, will open its doors alongside the Porch Music Festival, creating an incredible fusion of visual and auditory sensations. From traditional paintings to contemporary sculptures, mixed media installations to photography, the Art Walk promises to captivate art enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike.

As a special sponsor for this year’s festival, The Mill at Shelburne Falls will play a significant role in hosting several acts throughout the day. The historic venue, renowned for its industrial charm and commitment to supporting local talent, will be a focal point of the festival’s program, providing a captivating setting for memorable performances.

Whether attendees are fans of folk, rock, jazz, blues, or classical music, the 2023 festival has it all. They can look forward to discovering new acts, tapping their feet to familiar tunes, and experiencing the infectious energy that comes with live performances. The festival embraces the community spirit by showcasing the remarkable talents of local musicians, creating a platform for them to share their music with a wider audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of the Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival,” said festival organizer Paul Bennett. “This event embodies the heart and soul of our community, bringing people together through the universal language of music. It’s a day filled with joy, celebration, and a shared love for the arts. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the performances and creating lasting memories.”

Bennett, expressing enthusiasm for the merge of these events, adds, “We are thrilled to merge the Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival with the Art Walk this year. By combining these two beloved events, we aim to create an even more immersive and engaging experience for our visitors. The collaboration with The Mill at Shelburne Falls adds an extra layer of excitement, and we can’t wait to witness the synergy that emerges from this unique union of art and music.”

The Shelburne Falls Porch Music Festival encourages attendees to explore the town’s charming streets and discover hidden gems along the way. The unique setup allows festival-goers to stroll from porch to porch, creating an intimate and immersive experience. Local vendors will be on hand, offering delicious food, refreshing beverages, and artisanal crafts.

To ensure the safety of all participants, the festival will adhere to any necessary health and safety protocols recommended by local authorities and public health officials. Detailed guidelines will be communicated closer to the event date, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone in attendance