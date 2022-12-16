SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for that winter wonderland look, it’s not necessarily in Greenfield, but even just by crossing town lines you’ll find what you’re looking for.

“Snow brings back memories of growing up in New England.” Thomas Norwood of Shelburne Falls

He’s looking forward to creating new ones with his two children. Thomas told 22News, “I’m going to take the kids out and we’re gonna build a tunnel.”

With the large, wet flakes falling fast, the village was still busy with locals taking it all in. Mike Desmond and Hannah French of Shelburne Falls said, “I love it. Makes the village really pretty and nice to have a snow day.” Hannah French has the day off from school, teaching third and fourth grade.

All this winter weather is a good thing for skiers, Berkshire East is planning to open up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.