SHELBURNE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying two suspects who stole plants from the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne on the morning of May 5.

Shelburne police said two women were caught on video stealing several plants from the Bridge of Flowers at 5 a.m.

The bridge connects Shelburne and Buckland in Franklin County.

The Shelburne Police Department is asking anyone who may know the identity of the two individuals pictured to contact them at (413) 625-8200.