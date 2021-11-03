Shop early and local as the holiday season approaches

MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – We are 52 days away from Christmas, but with all of the shipping delays, business owners are saying you should start shopping sooner rather than later.

This year the owner of Rustic Romance in Millers Falls did something she’s never done before, she started buying Christmas stuff for this holiday season all the way back in January. Now they’re ready to roll for the holiday season and have been selling Christmas items since July.

With supply chain issues left and right, owner Cindy Bayer said you should not leave things to the last minute especially this year.

“I would advise to shop early and to shop local and that way you’re going to avoid those horrendous shipping delays and the costs associated with shipping and you’re going to take your item home with you.” Cindy Bayer, Owner of Rustic Romance

The Rustic Romance is holding its annual sale but you may notice that big box stores are already advertising some Black Friday deals to make sure those holiday gifts arrive on time. Also worth noting that Hanukkah this year starts November 28th.