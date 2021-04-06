Showtime filming “Marble” in Buckland

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews filming from Showtime will be in the Buckland and Shelburne areas starting Tuesday.

Showtime is scheduled to film a new TV series called “Marble” from April 6 through April 16. According to the Buckland Police Department, production will take place in the Shelburne Falls village of Buckland and Shelburne that will include some late night shoots scheduled for April 6th – 9th and April 15th and 16th.

Police Detail Officers will be in place to direct traffic during road closures and parking restrictions for filming in the following areas:

State Street (between North Street and Depot Street)

Conway Street

In Shelburne – Bridge Street (between State Street in Buckland up to Main Street)

MassDOT has approved the Iron Bridge to be closed as follows:

Thursday April 8 (estimated time, 10AM – 7PM)

Monday April 12 (estimated time, 6AM – 1PM)

Tuesday April 13 (estimated time, 6AM – 10AM)

The Marble production crew is working closely with the towns of Shelburne and Buckland as well the Police and Fire departments to coordinate filming details. Residents and commuters will be should expect delays around the downtown village area.