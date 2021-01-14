Showtime to film new season of Dexter in Franklin County

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Lights, camera, action! TV network Showtime will be filming in Franklin County.

22News has learned this will be a reboot of the forensic thriller series “Dexter.”

The Buckland Town Administrator said town leaders were approached by Showtime to film in Buckland and Shelburne Falls.

This will definitely be a sharp contrast in location for series that has a big following. They will be switching out the sunny skies and big city feel of Miami for the classic small town New England look that Shelburne Falls and Buckland have to offer.

This reboot comes about seven years after the finale aired.

The Boston Globe is reporting that shooting will finish shooting in July. IMDB has this ninth season listed to come out sometime this year.

22News reached out to Showtime for more information about the return of the binge-worthy classic and are still waiting to hear back.