GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Silver Street in Greenfield will be closed on Monday as the Department of Public Works is on a sewer maintenance hole repair.

According to the City of Greenfield, Silver Street westbound from Federal Street to Summer Street will be closed only on Monday for sewer hole repairs. Normal road conditions will resume on Tuesday.

Eastbound traffic will be able to travel through Silver Street during the maintenance work.