ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Silver Therapeutics will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its second cannabis shop opening in Orange Tuesday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m. at its new location located on 5 South Main Street. Silver Therapeutics is now the only group in Massachusetts with two stand-alone adult-use retail stores. The company’s first location is located in Williamstown.

