SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Deerfield Fire District and the Massachusetts State Police were sent to Interstate 91 for a single-car accident on Saturday.

When crews arrived, the vehicle was off the roadway and was in the woods, according to the South Deerfield Fire District.

The driver was the only person in the car and was uninjured and did not require going to the hospital.

There is no word on the cause of the accident.