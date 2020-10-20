Six fire departments assisted with fire in Turners Falls

Franklin County
Posted: / Updated:

(Turners Falls Fire Department)

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire on Federal Street in Turners Falls was put out Tuesday morning with the help of five other fire departments.

According to Turners Falls Fire Department, the fire was quickly put out with the help of Erving, Greenfield, Montague Center, and Bernardston Fire Departments with Orange Fire Department providing station coverage. Montague Police provided support in the area.

The fire department says there is minimal damage to the home and no injuries were reported.

Photos provided by Turners Falls Fire Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today

Contests and Sweepstakes