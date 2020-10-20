Six fire departments assisted with fire in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire on Federal Street in Turners Falls was put out Tuesday morning with the help of five other fire departments.

According to Turners Falls Fire Department, the fire was quickly put out with the help of Erving, Greenfield, Montague Center, and Bernardston Fire Departments with Orange Fire Department providing station coverage. Montague Police provided support in the area.

The fire department says there is minimal damage to the home and no injuries were reported.

Photos provided by Turners Falls Fire Department