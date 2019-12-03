1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Central Berkshire Reg School District East Longmeadow Public Library Four Winds School Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gill-Montague Reg School District Hatfield Public Schools Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District Union #38 School District

Skiers hit the slopes at Berkshire East Mountain Resort

Franklin County

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – One Franklin county attraction took advantage of the snowfall Monday.

Berkshire East Mountain Resort was open Monday until 4 p.m. for people looking for an escape from shoveling. The ski resort said they got 14 inches of snow on the mountain on top of the man-made snow that they’ve been making the past couple weeks.

One Northampton family said the ski resort is a great way to pass the day when the children have the day off from school.

“We don’t get these snowstorms like this these days,” Joanna Grand told 22News. “When we get a big dump like this we go skiing. Especially if schools are closed and they are today so and maybe even tomorrow. So we could be back.”

Berkshire East says they’ll have expanded terrain this coming weekend. This year they had their earliest opening weekend ever.

