Sky lantern warning in Turners Falls

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Department is reminding residents that sky lanterns are illegal in Massachusetts.

Crews on detail at the Great Falls Harvest Fest Saturday night when they noticed a sky lantern was seen taking flight from the direction of Seventh Street. The sky lantern then came down quickly on top of a four story apartment building. The fire department investigated the incident as the lantern could have started a fire from the debris and leaves on the roof of the building.

The sky lantern was located and no damage was reported. According to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, a memorandum from January 2015 prohibits the use of sky lanterns except by permit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories