GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. proposed at last week’s City Council meeting to eliminate officers patrolling the city’s streets between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. beginning February 1 to accommodate budget cuts.

Without Greenfield, there are only three other communities in Franklin County that still staff an overnight shift, Deerfield, Montague and Orange. However, the Greenfield Police Chief’s proposal raises concerns in smaller towns that rely on the state for nighttime coverage.

The proposal to eliminate patrols between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. was made to accommodate budget cuts made by the City Council over the summer. This would mean 911 calls for police response will be transferred to State Police.

Deerfield Police Chief John Paciorek Jr. said in a statement that, “If State Police are responding to Greenfield, then smaller towns, such as Conway or Ashfield, which rely on the state for nighttime coverage, may be subject to longer response times as they wait for mutual aid.”

The City Council has scheduled a special meeting Wednesday evening with plans to discuss the proposed elimination of the night shift and an alternative plan that will be introduced.