GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Business Association hosted a window display contest in conjunction with Greenfield’s Annual Winter Carnival where a local smoke shop won a window display contest.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Greenfield Business Association, About 650 votes were cast by downtown visitors, residents and shoppers throughout the week of Feb. 4 through 12, with Smoke Heaven emerging the winner by only 20 votes.

Smoke Heaven store manager Diana Nunez says, “Smoke Heaven is a convenience store with a little bit of everything for everyone. We don’t only sell tobacco pipes and different kinds of tobacco, we also have kids toys, food, clothing and so much more.” Nunez continued, “we entered the window display contest this year and concentrated on the Winter Carnival’s 100th anniversary. We had hearts and Frosty and lots of lights.”

Other voter favorites included Goose, Greenfield Garden Cinemas, the YMCA and Greenspace Cowork. Seventeen downtown businesses entered the contest and created a variety of window displays featuring winter scenes and windows full of love for the community. People cast their votes for their favorites and the votes were counted.

The GBA intends to run the event again at the 2023 Winter Carnival and potentially make it a yearly event. It thanks all participating businesses, which made the downtown atmosphere festive and vibrant throughout Greenfield’s 100th Winter Carnival.