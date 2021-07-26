“Smoky haze” in western Massachusetts from Western and Canadian Wildfires

(WWLP) – The Greenfield Fire department is warning the public that a smoky haze present in parts of western Massachusetts Monday is due to smoke from wildfires in the Western United States and Canada.

The smoke is picked up by the Jet Stream and brought to the Eastern region, including western Massachusetts. Residents may continue to smell or see smoke in the region for some time.

Current Forecast of Air Quality from MassDEP calls for fine particle levels to increase during the afternoon and evening as the smoke plume from western wildfires crosses our region. Levels will elevate into the Moderate range later afternoon and early evening.