GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield soapbox races have been cancelled for their 2022 season.

The race committee announced Friday the cancellation citing a lack of registered racers. The races themselves are a fundraiser for the city’s annual Independence Day fireworks, some of the sponsors of the race have rolled their donations over to directly fund the fireworks.

Racers who have already registered will receive a full refund and be referred to the Montague soapbox which is scheduled for September 18th in Turners Falls.