GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A solar array was installed at the Greenfield DPW office building, thanks to a donation.

The building constructed in 2018 as an all-electric located at 189 Wells St. is now equipped with a rooftop solar array which will generate as much electricity as the building consumes. The solar panels were installed by PV Squared with the help of a donation by Greenfield resident Bill Ashley.

Ashley previously donated a solar array to Warwick DPW, and is sponsoring one for the Leverett Town Hall. “Climate disruption is the fundamental issue of our times,” said Ashley.

“The City of Greenfield is extremely grateful to Bill Ashley for his generous gift and his commitment to assist Franklin County communities,” said Energy and Sustainability Department Director Carole Collins. It is a major accomplishment to have a municipal building achieve net zero energy, which will also eliminate the annual energy bill for this building. The benefits, both on an environmental and financial level, will last decades, and we are excited to have attained this goal with Mr. Ashley’s vision and donation.”

“PV Squared is pleased to be partnering with Bill Ashley and the City of Greenfield to bring solar to the DPW Office, which is just down the road from our shop on Wells Street,” said Brittany Hathaway, director of marketing and outreach for PV Squared. “Seeing this project will surely bring a smile to our faces as we pass by, and we hope the people of Greenfield and the DPW workers will be similarly proud to see clean, renewable energy being generated from the DPW office roof.”