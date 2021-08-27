SOLD OUT: Green River Festival begins

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

2019 file photo

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Green River Festival begins Friday, after being rescheduled multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival normally takes place on the campus of Greenfield Community College but this year, it’s being held at the Franklin County Fairgrounds.

It will feature live music by John Batiste, Shakey Graves, Ani DiFranco, Drive-by Truckers and many others.

Organizers are recommending that all festival-goers be either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of attending. Tickets for the festival are sold out for all three days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today