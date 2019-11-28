Some Thanksgiving high school football games held early

TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite the rainy, cold weather football teams throughout western Massachusetts held their annual Thanksgiving games a little early.

Frontier High school faced Mohawk Trail high school Wednesday night.

The traditional Thanksgiving game was a little different for Mohawk Trail Wednesday night.

This year Turner Falls high school and Mohawk Trail high school combined teams due to lack of numbers in both football programs.

Although things were a little different this year, fans still came out to brave the weather and cheer on their teams.

“I like to support the boys and even though they are here with Mohawk it’s really important for us to support our team and rep it and make sure we are giving them the reassurance that everyone is here to watch and take care of them. ” said Julianna Rode of Turner Falls high school.

Frontier beat Mohawk 36-0 tonight.