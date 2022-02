SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield fire crews were called to a two car accident on the intersection of Greenfield Road and Elm Street just after 8:30 p.m. this evening.

According to a South Deerfield Fire District social media post, One vehicle had a fire in the engine compartment which was extinguished before crews arrived. Once at the site of the accident crews made the vehicle safe by disconnecting the battery and cleaned the roadway of debris.

No injuries were reported.