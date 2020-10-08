South Deerfield hardware store opens for business despite roof damage caused by storm

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A number of businesses took blows from that storm that ripped through the region on Wednesday.

Leader Home Centers says despite the roof repairs, they were still able to open Thursday morning. Looking at the damage outside the store, you can see the sheets of metal all across the lawn.

The storm arrived around the time the store closed at 5 p.m. But crews were back out the following morning banging away at a new roof. Alex Nichols is a store associate at the hardware store, he says this has happened before.

“It’s not the first time we’ve lost a metal panel during a storm,” said Nichols, a store associate. “Because it’s a big barn and eventually something is going to pop off. So, it isn’t too much trouble to get it back on.”

The store will remain open while they finish up repairs.

Restoration efforts in Franklin County continue. Eversource says the lights are back on for much of the county, with only about 500 still without power in Greenfield.