SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – South Deerfield fire crews were called to a shed fire on Mathews Road Thanksgiving evening, around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a shed fire in close proximity to a residence with a brush fire. This fire then made its way behind the shed and into the woods.

According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed and its contents were completely destroyed, but they were able to prevent the fire from reaching the residence.

It took several hours for the fire to be put out as the area was wetted and checked for hot spots. Other nearby fire departments helped assist in controlling the fire.