SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A student-athlete at Frontier Regional High School in South Deerfield made history last weekend.

The 18-year-old Senior, Indya Lewis, made history as the first Black Varsity female football player to ever score a touchdown in Massachusetts. Down two points in the third quarter on a senior night against Commerce High School, Lewis took the handoff and scored a touchdown she’ll never forget.

Frontier Head Coach Scott Dredge wants everyone to know that this touchdown was no gimmick. Lewis is a starter on the Redhawks and in a close game, she earned her way to having that vital goal-line carry. She has played football since 8th grade and has overcome a lot- including a torn ACL just last year, and many people doubting her along the way.

Indya Lewis said, “Having to still have to deal with like that like girls shouldn’t play football and like just having to prove them wrong and that’s what I do and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Making history was in Indya’s plans since she first started playing football. “When I was younger I said that I would play football and make history and I did exactly that,” said Lewis.

Just one week earlier the first touchdown by a female ever in the Commonwealth was scored by Brockton senior McKenzie Quinn.