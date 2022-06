BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in Bernardston shut down parts of South Street Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Peter Shedd, the fire started at the Fall Town Grill. The restaurant opened recently after renovations were made. This building previously was the Four Leaf Clover.

Until further notice, South Street will be closed. The fire started around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and is now under control. There were no reported injuries.