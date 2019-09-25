Speed limit reduced in parts of Sunderland

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland’s select board voted to reduce speed limits in some parts of town.

The speed limit change was made for safety reasons but it’s the wording on the signs that is causing confusion.

Sunderland Police posted a photo on their Facebook letting drivers know the speed limit is now 25 miles per hour in some areas.

I have received quite a few questions & messages surrounding the recently posted 25 MPH signs at some Town line borders…. Posted by Sunderland Police Department on Thursday, September 19, 2019

The speed limit change is intended to make streets safer for pedestrians and motorists.

But some residents are confused over the wording of the sign.

The change means the speed limit is 25 miles per hour in thickly settled areas and business districts but leaves “thickly settled up” for interpretation.

Sunderland police say drivers should follow the new speed limit wherever a different limit isn’t posted.

Some residents say it might be easier to install new signs in the areas where the new speed limit should be enforced.