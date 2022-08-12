GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Community Action Pioneer Valley in Greenfield has been awarded a $160,000 grant from the state to help former incarcerated residents receive training for manufacturing jobs.

A total of $1.68 million in Re-Entry Workforce Development Demonstration Program grants was awarded to 14 organizations by the Baker Administration. These grants will provide funding for re-entry programs where former inmates can receive on-the-job training.

“The efforts of these community organizations, which includes their ability to locally connect individuals and employers, helps improve workforce readiness for those re-entering society,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “These Re-Entry Grants are focused on evidence-based outcomes that best prepare those who have served their time to find employment that helps support themselves and their families.”

The Community Action Pioneer Valley in Greenfield works with the Franklin and Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office to provide manufacturing training. Successful program graduates can receive jobs in Production Occupation roles at Deerfield Packaging, Hillside Plastics, Western Massachusetts Food Processing Center, or Quabbin Wire & Cable Company, Inc.

“Providing the formerly incarcerated with opportunities for on-the-job-training is an important way to address inequities in the Commonwealth’s workforce,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta. “Partnering with community organizations through these grants helps those with chronic high rates of unemployment find meaningful career pathways in Massachusetts.”