State awards more than $300K for improvements along Mohawk Trail

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced more than $300,000 in grant funding to towns connected by the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership to conserve forest and improve local developments.
A total of $313,500 in state funding will be shared between ten towns and organizations in Franklin and Berkshire Counties for forest conservation, trail improvements and nature-based tourism along the Mohawk Trail.
“The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region has amazing natural resources and opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature-based tourism, and our Administration is pleased to work with the rural communities of the region to support economic development that conserves land and enhances resilience to climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Enhancing partnerships with local communities and organizations is one of the most effective approaches we have to support the stewardship of our unique natural resources here in the Commonwealth.”
“Through this funding and the hard work of so many, these communities will be able to advance important projects to bring jobs and revenue to the region while also helping to prepare for the impacts of climate change,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “To achieve our shared climate goals, we continue to foster strong partnerships between state agencies, municipalities, and dedicated stakeholders.”
The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is a program that conserves forest and helps advance economic development in rural communities along the Vermont and New York border.
Grant money will be divided to the following municipalities and organizations:
- Adams – $20,000 – Assistance with completion of the RFR process to select a food vendor, education vendor, and outdoor recreation vendor for Greylock Glen.
- Ashfield – $16,500 – Construction of a 12 X 12 recycling center building using local wood and the creation of educational materials about the benefits of local wood.
- Charlemont – $20,000 – Design and installation of educational and regulatory signage related to rafting at various locations.
- Hawley – $17,000 – Acquisition of an ATV with tracks for 4-season rescue on state and other open space in town.
- Heath – $20,000 – Completion of Phase III of a regional trail network including the design and construction of trails connecting the Town Forest with the Catamount State Forest trails.
- New Ashford – $20,000 – Design and construction of a trail around Beaver Pond on the slopes of Mt Greylock.
- North Adams – $20,000 – Completion of design work and property research on a section of North Adam’s Adventure Trail.
- Peru – $20,000 – Completion of gravel road improvements to allow access to MassWildlife property in town.
- Rowe – $20,000 – Climate forest plan implementation on the Town Forest including installation of hemlock wooly adelgid plots to be monitored by an adjacent school, mapping of an old growth site and inoculation of ash trees.
- Williamstown – $20,000 – Planting of climate adapted trees on the Town Common (cost for the trees only – planting is being done with local matching funds).
- LEVER, Inc. – $60,000 – Completion of the Mohawk Entrepreneurial Challenge II to focus on forestry-based and wood using businesses start-ups.
- New England Forestry Foundation – $60,000 – Outreach to locate sites, design, and plant riparian trees at demonstration sites across the MTWP region; completion of 2 town forest plans and upgrades to 2 existing town forest plan to new climate forestry plans (matched with $60,000 in USFS funding).