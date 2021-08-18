State awards more than $300K for improvements along Mohawk Trail

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration has announced more than $300,000 in grant funding to towns connected by the Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership to conserve forest and improve local developments.

A total of $313,500 in state funding will be shared between ten towns and organizations in Franklin and Berkshire Counties for forest conservation, trail improvements and nature-based tourism along the Mohawk Trail.

“The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership region has amazing natural resources and opportunities for outdoor recreation and nature-based tourism, and our Administration is pleased to work with the rural communities of the region to support economic development that conserves land and enhances resilience to climate change,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Enhancing partnerships with local communities and organizations is one of the most effective approaches we have to support the stewardship of our unique natural resources here in the Commonwealth.”

“Through this funding and the hard work of so many, these communities will be able to advance important projects to bring jobs and revenue to the region while also helping to prepare for the impacts of climate change,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “To achieve our shared climate goals, we continue to foster strong partnerships between state agencies, municipalities, and dedicated stakeholders.”

The Mohawk Trail Woodlands Partnership is a program that conserves forest and helps advance economic development in rural communities along the Vermont and New York border.

Grant money will be divided to the following municipalities and organizations: