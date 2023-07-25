GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – LifePath, an aging services non-profit in Greenfield, has been awarded $450,000 for the creation of a Community Enrichment Center.

The center will be a place where older adults and people with disabilities can go to for activities, socialization, or receive information on helping care for an older loved one remaining at home. The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded the funds after looking for innovative models that showed promising practices to help relieve caregivers from stress involved in caring for an older loved one.

“So many people in our state act as primary caregivers for others every single day,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “It is important to provide these caregivers with the opportunity to rest, while still ensuring continuity and high-level quality of care that is both culturally and linguistically appropriate to those who rely on them.”

LifePath will partner with The Care Collaborative (TCC), a non-profit that cares for elders and their caregivers, for a program that will begin this fall. The program will be hosted at the TCC location at 267 Amherst Road in Sunderland.

“All of the work originates from the foundational belief that in order for elders to be well-cared for and supported, they must have well-supported caregivers,” said Sue Pratt, Executive Director and Founder.

The grant will allow TCC to recruit and train caregivers that will gain experience at the center then go into people’s homes to provide care.

“We see the center as a one-stop shop for caregivers,” said Diane Robie, Director of Client Services at LifePath. “We want caregivers—paid and unpaid—to know they are not alone.”

The Center will give caregivers information and resources they need to help navigate healthcare and social systems for those they are caring for. Internships for local universities will also be available at the center in the future.

“We want this to be a multi-generational Center where one day there might be elementary children joining for a music session, and another day high school students might be leading an activity on building bird houses,” said Robie. “We see this as an innovative approach to bridge fragmented systems of care and build strong and lasting relationships of support.”