LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Healey Administration will be in Leverett on Wednesday to announce $15.5 million in grants to local school districts and nonprofits.

Those grants will support organizations providing child development services and resources to families with young children, and promote school readiness, according to a news release from the Department of Early Education & Care.

Early Education and Care Commissioner Amy Kershaw, Director of Rural Affairs Anne Gobi, Senator Jo Comerford, Representative Natalie Blais, Erving Superintendent Jennifer Culkeen, and Leverett Town Coordinator Marjorie McGinnis will be at the announcement.

The announcement will be at the Leverett Public Library on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.