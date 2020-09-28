State leaders propose rail line that would connect Greenfield to Boston

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of state leaders have called for a passenger rail system connecting Greenfield to Boston.

The letter put out at the end of August proposes a line that would go from either Greenfield or North Adams to Fitchburg. From there people could take the commuter rail into North Station.

22News spoke with business owners in Greenfield who say they are excited about the possibility.

“To have new clients, new customers in, to be able to feed a grander scale would be great,” said Samantha Aquino, Manager of Tito’s Taqueria.

The letter comes as state leaders say Pan Am is considering selling its Route Two Rail Corridor. In the proposal to MassDOT, state leaders say they would use Pan Am’s rails to establish the passenger line.