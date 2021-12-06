State, local police investigating report of potential threat at Mohawk Trail Regional School

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police and several local police departments are investigating a report of a potential threat of violence at the Mohawk Trail Regional School on Monday.

According to Spokesperson Laurie Loisel from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a group of students came forward around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon to report a potential threat. School officials informed police who were then sent to the school for the remainder of the day. Police will stay at the school on Tuesday as well as a precaution.

Parents were notified of the situation Monday afternoon in an email from Superintendent Sheryl Stanton, stating: “Mohawk Trail Regional School administration responded quickly to ensure the safety of students and staff and the situation did not warrant a shelter in place. At no point were our students or staff in immediate danger; however, we maintained police presence at dismissal and will continue to have police presence over the next several days.”

“In order to keep everyone in our school communities safe, it is essential that those who see or hear something concerning alert school officials, who can then determine what steps to take,” said District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The Massachusetts State Police along with the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Buckland Police, Shelburne Police, and the State Police Action Team will continue to investigate the potential threat.