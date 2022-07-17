CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A police search went underway in Charlemont Sunday evening after a suspect assaulted a woman and fled the scene.

According to State Police, troopers joined forces with Colrain and Charlemont police departments to search for a male suspect who they say assaulted and incapacitated a woman on Main Street in Charlemont around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect is said to have fled the area following the assault.

State Police K-9 and Airwing assisted in the search, which is ongoing. Massachusetts State Police have issued an arrest warrant for the individual, who police identified as a male from Springfield.

This is a developing story. 22News will keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available.