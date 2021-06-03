State Police: 2 arrested on I-91 in Greenfield for trafficking fentanyl, cocaine

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two individuals were arrested Wednesday afternoon on drug trafficking and weapon charges after a traffic stop on I-91 that was initially for a broken brake light.

Photo: Massachusetts State Police

According to State Police, troopers arrested 40-year-old Vermont resident Sara Moses and 29-year-old Tyronne Pierce of East Hartford, Connecticut, after the traffic stop led to the discovery of a switchblade, a digital scale covered in white powdery substance, a glass pipe, a small backpack containing 500 individually packaged wax bags stamped “JACKPOT” believed to be 14.6 grams of fentanyl in total.

An Arizona Tea can which police believe to have been screwed in half in order to disguise items was also found. Inside the can was over 50 grams of crack cocaine, additional packaging bags, and rubber bands, State Police said.

Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Moses was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and lights violation.

Pierce was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to violate drug law, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Both Moses and Pierce were taken to the State Police Shelburne Falls barracks for booking and scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court.