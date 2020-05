DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have been called to assist a forest fire in Deerfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, two helicopters have been requested to drop water on the fire in the area of Mathews Road around 11:30 a.m.

4th Alarm Equivalent South Deerfield MA area of Mathews Rd major brush fire with MSP helo assisting with water drops-extensive mutual aid-difficult access — FireSafe Corp (@FireSafeCorp) May 21, 2020

Our Air Wing has been requested to drop water on a forest fire in Deerfield. Two of our aircraft are being configured with Bambi buckets for the mission. We will update on this mission later today. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 21, 2020

