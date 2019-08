NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local and State Police are in the North Street area assisting with an investigation Friday evening.

According to State Police Trooper DeAngelis, the Northfield Police Department requested assistance from troopers, K9 units, and the Community Action Team.

It is currently unclear why such manpower is needed in the area at this time.

22News has a crew on the way as this is developing breaking news. We’ll continue to follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.