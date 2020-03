WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called after two unattended bags were reported outside a diner on State Road in Whately on Monday.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad assisted the Whately Police Department with the investigation into the two backpacks, which left outside the Whately Diner located at 372 State Road.

The bomb squad was able to examine the two bags and clear it as safe.

No one was hurt, according to State Police.