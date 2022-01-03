State Police investigate deadly crash in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State police are investigating a deadly crash in Bernardston on the southbound side of Route 91.

According to a statement made by Massachusetts State Police, at around 12:20 p.m. Sunday, State Troopers from the Shelburne Falls barracks were called to reports of a single-vehicle crash. Bernardston Fire and EMS were also called to assist the situation. On scene, first responders noticed a 2015 Cadillac SRX that allegedly left the roadway on the right side of the road and crashed into the guardrail before continuing into the tree line.

Police report that the operator, 60-year-old Holly Hanley from Burlington Vermont, and her passenger, an unnamed 24-year-old woman from Essex Junction Vermont, were brought to Baystate Franklin Hospital. Hanley was pronounced deceased upon arrival while the unnamed passenger only had minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, and Crime Scene Services Section, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office.