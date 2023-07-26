DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police Troopers rescued an injured owl on Route 91 northbound in Deerfield on Tuesday.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the troopers were able to find the bird and take it to the barracks while arrangements were made to get the bird to a rehabilitation center.

A trooper was able to contact the Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center, where the owl was sent for treatment.