GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have taken over patrols in Greenfield during the overnight hours.

According to the State Police Union, troopers are covering the city between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. A State Police Command Center has been set up outside the Greenfield Police for when the department is not staffed.

Greenfield Police had proposed cuts to patrols to accommodate budget cuts passed by the City Council last year. It’s unclear how long troopers will be covering Greenfield, however state police said they will support the city until the issue is resolved.