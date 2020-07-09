State Police: Two Vermont women facing drug trafficking charges in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Vermont women are facing drug trafficking-related charges following a traffic stop by the Massachusetts State Police on I-91 in Greenfield Tuesday night.

State Police said troopers initially stopped 34-year-old Nakita Brace of Bristol, Vt., and her passenger, 54-year-old Jeri Walbridge of Graniteville, Vt., for motor vehicle violations and an expired temporary New Jersey registration.

Troopers informed both women the vehicle they were traveling in would be town and were asked to step out for an inventory. The inventory turned up 105 grams of cocaine, Suboxone foil, a bottle of MiraLAX, and a white wax bag, State Police said.

Photo: State Police

Brace and Walbridge were both arrested and taken to the State Police Shelburne Falls Barracks. They were charged separately with the following offenses:

Nakita Brace

Trafficking Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Marked Lanes Violation

Motor Vehicle Lights Violation

Jeri Walbridge

Trafficking Cocaine

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Possess Class B

Bail was set bail for Brace at $1,500 and Walbridge at $3,500.

Both women were held at the Franklin County House of Correction pending their arraignment Wednesday at Greenfield District Court.