State Police: Vermont woman arrested after crack cocaine, fentanyl found inside vehicle

BENARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman from Vermont is facing drug trafficking charges after being pulled over by a Massachusetts State Police trooper in Bernardston late Monday night.

A trooper assigned to the State Police Shelburne Falls barracks was patrolling traffic on I-91 northbound, at mile marker 48.6, when a vehicle with a loud defective exhaust passed him. The trooper also noticed the vehicle had a defective license plate light, causing him to conduct a traffic stop.



The vehicle, a silver Toyota SUV, had two occupants identified as a 42-year-old man (driver) and 26-year-old Shelby Adams (passenger), both of Eden Mills, Vermont.

After a brief investigation, the trooper discovered both the man and woman did not have valid driver’s licenses, resulting in the trooper requesting a tow truck to remove the vehicle from the roadway. Other State Police troopers also arrived to assist.

Before the vehicle was towed away, State Police said an inventory search of the front passenger seat turned up a taped plastic package with a large amount of a substance suspected to be crack cocaine. Troopers also located another bag containing approximately 56 small baggies of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, an additional smaller container with more suspected crack cocaine, and paraphernalia commonly used in the consumption of illegal narcotics.

In total, 106 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 27 grams of suspected fentanyl, according to State Police.

Adams, the passenger of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

The operator of the vehicle was issued a criminal summons and allowed to leave the scene.